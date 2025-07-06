Aligarh (UP), Jul 6 (PTI) Tension flared in Jattari town, about 40 km from Aligarh, on Sunday morning following reports that unidentified persons desecrated the tomb of a revered Sufi saint located at a graveyard in the town's main market area.

As news of the incident spread, a crowd began to gather near the shrine of Hafiz Allah Mehar Shah, prompting senior police officials to rush to the scene and calm the situation.

Also Read | No Change in Instructions for 'Special Intensive Revision' in Bihar, Says Election Commission After Advertisement Leads to Confusion.

Authorities assured the public that the damage to the tomb and the surrounding metal railing would be repaired immediately and that CCTV cameras would be installed at the shrine complex to prevent future incidents.

Circle Officer Varun Kumar Singh told reporters that a case was registered against unknown persons based on a complaint filed by the shrine's management committee.

Also Read | 'When People Rise, BJP Backtracks': Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Special Revision of Electoral Rolls in Bihar.

"Strict action will be taken against those responsible for disturbing the peace," Singh said, adding that some persons had entered the tomb premises through a section of the boundary wall that had been broken for some time.

He said that the situation in the area, which lies on the busy Aligarh–Palwal State Highway, was now under control and normalcy had returned.

Shazaad Khan, a spokesperson for the shrine management committee, said the damage was discovered early Sunday morning when devotees arrived to offer Fatiha prayers at the graveyard, coinciding with the observance of the Muharram.

Khan said that a similar attempt to vandalise the tomb occurred about three weeks ago, and the perpetrators were yet to be nabbed.

"This is the first time such an incident has taken place here," he said, urging authorities to identify and punish those attempting to disrupt the area's communal harmony.

Police have launched an investigation and increased security at the site as a precautionary measure.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)