New Delhi, Jan 10 (PTI) Terminologies defining diseases in ayurveda, unani and siddha systems of medicine have been included in the World Health Organization's International Classification of Diseases (ICD) 11th revision, the Ayush ministry said on Wednesday.

This will lead to global uniformity in ayurveda, unani and siddha medicines as a code for defining diseases.

With the launch of ICD 11 Traditional Medicine Module 2 by the World Health Organization on Wednesday, preparations have started for its implementation, the ministry said.

"The data and terminology relating to diseases based on ayurveda, siddha and unani medicine have been included in the WHO ICD-11 classification," the ministry said in its statement.

The Ministry of AYUSH in collaboration with the WHO has prepared a classification of diseases used in ayurveda, siddha and unani systems under TM-2 module of ICD-11 series.

A donor agreement between the WHO and the Ministry of Ayush was signed earlier for this classification.

This effort will further strengthen and expand India's healthcare delivery system, research, Ayush insurance coverage, research and development, policy making system, the statement said.

Apart from this, these codes can also be used to formulate future strategies to control various diseases.

Launching the ICD-11 TM Module-2 at the India Habitat Centre, Union Minister of State for Ayush and Women and Child Development Munjapara Mahendrabhai said that there is a need to modernize Ayush medicine by integrating it with global standards in India as well as across the world, the statement said.

The inclusion of traditional medical terminologies in ICD-11 forms a link between traditional medicine and global standards, said Dr Radarico H Ofrin, WHO Representative to India.

According to Dr Sameera Asma, Assistant Director-General DDI, WHO, the indexing of disease terminology related to traditional medicine in ICD-11 proves to be a milestone in building a unified global tradition, it stated.

Dr Shyama Kuruvilla, Senior Strategic Advisor, WHO joined the event virtually and said that the inclusion of traditional medical terminology in ICD-11 will further strengthen India's routine health system.

Dr Robert Jacob, Head of Classification and Terminology Unit, WHO, said that the data listed in ICD-11 will be available for global use.

