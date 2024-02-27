New Delhi, Feb 27 (PTI) Six persons were detained as the National Investigation Agency (NIA) raided multiple locations in Punjab and Rajasthan on Tuesday to dismantle a terror-criminal nexus in the country, an official said.

The searches were conducted at 14 locations in Punjab and two in Rajasthan as part of the ongoing investigation in a case related to the terrorist-organised criminal syndicate nexus, the official of the federal agency said.

Six persons are being examined for their involvement in terrorist activities, the official said.

The NIA said the raids started in the morning in the districts of Amritsar, Bhatinda, Moga, Sangrur and Kapurthala in Punjab and Churu and Hanumangarh in Rajasthan.

"Several persons were taken in for questioning and examination for their involvement in terrorist activities. Several digital devices, mobile phones and incriminating documents were seized, which are being examined," the agency said.

It said the searches are expected to provide vital leads in the ongoing investigations into the terrorist-organised criminal syndicate nexus.

