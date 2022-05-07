Jammu, May 7 (PTI) A terrorist was killed on Saturday as the Army foiled an infiltration bid along the Line of Control (LoC) in Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir, a defence spokesman said.

An alert Army patrol noticed the movement of the terrorist attempting to cross the border in the Lam sector of Naushera and challenged him, the spokesman said.

The terrorist opened fire and was killed in the ensuing gunfight, the spokesman said, adding the body has been retrieved.

Officials said reinforcements were rushed to the site of the encounter and a counter-infiltration operation was underway.

