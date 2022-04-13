Srinagar, Apr 13 (PTI) Terrorists shot and critically injured a civilian in Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday, officials said here.

The injured was identified as Satish Kumar Singh, a Rajput.

He was rushed to a local hospital where doctors referred him to a facility in Srinagar in view of his critical condition.

The attack took place at Pumbai in Kulgam district at around 7.30 pm, the officials said.

Kulgam and Shopian districts have small pockets with Rajput families who have never migrated out of Jammu and Kashmir. They are mainly into apple business.

