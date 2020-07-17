Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], July 17 (ANI): Four days ahead of the commencement of the Amarnath Yatra, the Indian Army on Friday announced that terrorists were trying to target the pilgrimage at National Highway 44.

Brigadier VS Thakur, Commander, 2 Sector said, "There are inputs that they (terrorists) would try their best to target the yatra. NH-44 continues to be sensitive because that is the route that the yatris would take to go up to the north routes."

Also Read | Multilateralism Needs to Represent Reality of Contemporary World, Says PM Narendra Modi at UN ECOSOC Session: Live News Breaking and Coronavirus Updates on July 17, 2020.

He said that the Army remain committed to ensuring that Amarnath Yatra will be conducted peacefully without any hindrance.

"This operation has been conducted successfully four days before the commencement of Amarnath Yatra. We want to send a message to locals that we remain committed to ensuring that Amarnath Yatra will be conducted peacefully without any hindrance," Thakur said.

Also Read | Flights to Kolkata From Delhi, Mumbai & Four Other Cities to Remain Cancelled Till July 31 Amid Rise in COVID-19 Cases.

Earlier, three terrorists were killed in Kulgam area of Jammu and Kashmir.

"Last night, the Kulgam Police had received the information that three terrorists were hiding, the Kulgam police, the Army and the CRPF had cordoned off the area. In the encounter, three army personnel were injured and three terrorists were killed," Vijay Kumar, Inspector General of Police, Kashmir said here. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)