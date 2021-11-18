Hyderabad, Nov 18 (PTI): Congress in Telangana on Thursday held a protest here demanding that paddy procurement be taken up without delay in the State.

Referring to the ongoing war of words between the BJP and the ruling TRS over paddy procurement, the State Congress president and MP A Revanth Reddy alleged that the two parties indulged in a drama and doing injustice to the farmers.

He announced a campaign by the Congress to reach out to the ryots in the fields from Friday.

Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka said Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao who held a dharna against NDA government over paddy procurement on Thursday had earlier claimed that he would buy every grain produced in the State.

Congress MLA D Anasuya, popularly known as Sitakka, claimed that the ruling TRS does not have the moral right to hold a dharna as it had earlier supported the "black" farm laws.

