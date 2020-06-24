Hyderabad, June 24 (PTI) The Telangana government on Wednesday issued orders giving effect to its decision for payment of full salaries to its employees and pension payout from June, nearly three months after it effected a cut.

On March 30, the government had announced a 75 per cent cut in salaries of the Chief Minister, state cabinet members, MLAs and others, besides 60 per cent in that of IAS, IPS and other such Central service officers due to the COVID-19 pandemic adversely impacting the state's economy.

Also Read | Ola Autos Get New COVID-19 Protective Glass Partition Screen & Mandatory Fumigation.

A Government Order said the state has reviewed the situation now after deferred payment of salaries, pensions and other remunerations from March to June for various categories of employees and personnel, including public representatives and decided to restore normal payment from June.

"Government accordingly direct that the salaries, pensions and all other remunerations shall be drawn and disbursed in full from the month of June 2020 (payable in July, 2020) onwards, subject to adjustment and recovery of all the applicable deductions and recoveries," the GO said.

Also Read | Of 15 Districts with Highest COVID-19 Death Rate, Four are From Uttar Pradesh, Says Priyanka Gandhi Vadra: Live News Breaking & Coronavirus Updates on June 24, 2020.

Orders and instructions, vis-a-vis payment of arrears, if any, will be issued separately," it added.

Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao had on Tuesday announced that the salaries would be paid in full for this month since the state economy was getting better to some extent. PTI

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)