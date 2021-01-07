Hyderabad, Jan 7 (PTI) Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan, state Legislative Assembly Speaker Pocharam Srinivasa Reddy, state Congress president and MP N Uttam Kumar Reddy were among those who called on Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla during his visit to the city on Thursday.

"Warm welcome to Honourable speaker of 17th Loksabha shri Ombirla @ombirlakota on his visit to #rajbhavan #Hyderabad today by @DrTamilisaiGuv," Soundararajan tweeted.

Srinivasa Reddy and state Legislative Council Chairman Gutha Sukhender Reddy met Birla at the Raj Bhavan guest house and conveyed new year greetings, official sources said.

Uttam Kumar Reddy, along with his wife N Padmavati, a former MLA, met the Lok Sabha Speaker, Congress sources said.

Birla is understood to be on a visit to Hyderabad to attend a marriage.PTI SJR SS

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)