Thane, Jan 3 (PTI) A fire in a hut on a hillock in Thane district's Dombivali on Sunday afternoon led to a cylinder explosion but no one was injured as the occupants of the house were out, police said.

The incident took place at 12:30pm in Netivali and the hut was completely destroyed by the time fire brigade personnel reached the spot, said Dombivali MIDC fire officer Maruti Khilare.

"The fire caused a cylinder explosion but since there was no one in the house, fortunately there were no injuries," he added.

