Thane, Jul 15 (PTI) With the addition of 489 coronavirus positive cases, the infection count in Thane district of Maharashtra mounted to 5,38,960, an official said on Thursday.

These cases were reported on Wednesday, he said.

The death toll in the district rose to 10,873 as the virus claimed the lives of nine persons during the day.

Thane's COVID-19 mortality rate is 2.01 per cent, he added.

In neighbouring Palghar district, the number of infections has gone up to 1,18,563, while the death toll stands at 2,648, he said.

