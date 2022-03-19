Thane, Mar 19 (PTI) With the addition of 15 coronavirus cases, the infection count in Thane district of Maharashtra mounted to 7,08,666, an official said on Saturday.

Also Read | Japan PM Fumio Kishida Begins 2-Day India Visit from Today for 14th Annual Summit.

These new cases were reported on Friday.

Also Read | Delhi: Teen Killed, Four Injured After Speeding Car Rams Into Auto-Rickshaw on Baba Banda Singh Bahadur Flyover.

With no fresh fatality due to coronavirus infection, the death toll in the Thane district remained unchanged at 11,879. The mortality rate is 1.67 per cent, the official said.

In neighboring Palghar district, the COVID-19 case count has gone up to 1,63,446 while the death toll is 3,392, another official said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)