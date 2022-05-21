Thane, May 21 (PTI) With the addition of 27 coronavirus positive cases, the infection count in Thane district of Maharashtra mounted to 7,09,494, an official said on Saturday.

These cases were reported on Friday.

As nobody succumbed to the infection during the day, the death toll in the district remained unchanged at 11,895, he said, adding that the mortality rate is 1.67 per cent.

In neighbouring Palghar district, the caseload stood at 1,63,612, while the death toll is 3,407, another official said.

