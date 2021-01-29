Thane, Jan 29 (PTI) With the addition of 342 coronavirus positive cases, the infection count in Thane district of Maharashtra has mounted to 2,53,070, an official said on Friday.

These cases were reported on Thursday, he said.

As the virus claimed the life of three patients, the death toll in the district rose to 6,143.

The district's mortality rate is 2.43 per cent, he added.

So far, 2,43,495 patients have recuperated from the infection, which took the recovery rate to 96.22 per cent.

There are 3,432 active cases in the district at present, the official said.

In neighbouring Palghar district, the COVID-19 case count has gone up to 45,100, while the death toll is 1,197, another official said.

Meanwhile, 22,071 health workers have been vaccinated so far against COVID-19 in Thane district.

On Thursday, a total of 4,308 personnel were vaccinated as against the target of 4,700, Thane's district health officer Dr Manish Renge said.

