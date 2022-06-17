Thane, Jun 17 (PTI) Thane district of Maharashtra has reported 934 new coronavirus positive cases, which took its infection count to 7,17,090, an official said on Friday.

These cases were recorded on Thursday, a day after the district saw 852 infections. On Tuesday, the district had recorded 607 cases.

There was no fresh fatality and the death toll in the district stood at 11,896, the official said, adding that the COVID-19 mortality rate stood at 1.67 per cent.

