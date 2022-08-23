Thane, Aug 23 (PTI) As many as 257 new cases of coronavirus have been detected in Maharashtra's Thane district, taking its infection tally to 7,39,034, a health official said on Tuesday.

With the addition of the latest numbers on Monday, the district currently has 2,016 active COVID-19 cases, he said.

The death toll stood in the district remained unchanged at 11,938.

The recovery count has gone up to 7,25,559, he added.

