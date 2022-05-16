Thane, May 16 (PTI) Maharashtra's Thane district has reported 31 new cases of coronavirus, raising its infection tally to 7,09,368, an official said on Monday.

Also Read | Google To Remove Nearly 900K Abandoned Apps From Play Store: Report.

These new cases were recorded on Sunday, he said.

Also Read | Assam Floods: Three Dead, Nearly 57,000 People Across 7 Districts Affected.

There was no fresh fatality and the death toll stood at 11,895, he said, adding that the COVID-19 mortality rate in Thane is 1.67 per cent.

In neighbouring Palghar district, the COVID-19 case count stood at 1,63,612 and the death toll at 3,407, another official said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)