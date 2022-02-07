Thane, Feb 7 (PTI) Thane has reported 327 new cases of coronavirus, raising the infection count in the Maharashtra district to 7,05,753, an official said on Monday.

These new cases were recorded on Sunday, he said.

The virus also claimed the lives of five more people, which pushed the death toll in the district to 11,822, the official said, adding that the COVID-19 mortality rate in Thane stood at 1.67 per cent.

In neighbouring Palghar district, the COVID-19 case count has gone up to 1,62,843, while the death toll stands at 3,386, another official said.

