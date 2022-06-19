Thane, Jun 19 (PTI) With the addition of 837 new COVID-19 cases, the infection count in Maharashtra's Thane district has reached 7,18,884, an official said on Sunday.

Also Read | The Last 3 Years Were Historical in Terms of Productivity and Discussions Held in … – Latest Tweet by ANI.

These new cases were reported on Saturday, he said.

Also Read | Assam Floods: Eight Killed in Landslides, Floods; 90% Area of State Reeling Under Flood Water After Pre-monsoon Showers (Watch Video).

The death toll in the district remained unchanged at 11,898 and the COVID-19 mortality rate stood at 1.67 per cent, he added.

Thane had reported 957 new COVID-19 cases on Friday and 934 infections on Thursday, as per official figures.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)