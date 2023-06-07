Thane, Jun 7 (PTI) A 35-year-old man from Maharashtra's Thane district allegedly tried to kill his wife following domestic dispute, an official said on Wednesday.

After the incident on Monday, the man also attempted to commit suicide by slitting his wrist, Shanti Nagar police station's inspector Vikram Mohite said, adding the accused and his wife have been hospitalised.

The man and his 21-year-old wife, residents of Bhiwandi town, used to be frequent quarrels over domestic issues, he said.

On Monday, the man allegedly attacked his wife with a blade and attempted to kill her, the official said.

The man then also slit his wrist and tried to end his life, he said.

The accused and his wife were rushed to different hospitals and were undergoing treatment, the official said.

A case was registered against the accused under Indian Penal Code sections 307 (attempt to murder) and 309 (attempt to commit suicide), he said.

No arrest has been made so far, the police said, adding that a probe was on into the case.

