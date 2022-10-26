Thane, Oct 26 (PTI) As many as 20 new COVID-19 cases have been detected in Maharashtra's Thane district, taking the infection tally to 7,46,464, a health official said on Wednesday.

Also Read | Mallikarjun Kharge to Officially Take Charge as Congress President at AICC Headquarters Today.

With the addition of the latest cases on Tuesday, there are currently 465 active COVID-19 cases in the district, which is part of the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, he said.

Also Read | Gujarat Shocker: Youth's Hand Chopped Off After He Failed To Repay Rs 2,500 in Aravalli; One Accused Held, Two Absconding.

The death toll in the district remained unchanged at 11,964, he said, adding that the recovery count has reached 7,34,783.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)