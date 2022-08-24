Thane, Aug 24 (PTI) Thane district of Maharashtra has recorded 366 new COVID-19 cases, taking the tally of infections to 7,39,400, a health official said on Wednesday.

With the addition of the latest numbers on Tuesday, the active COVID-19 tally in the district has reached 2,131 compared to 2,016 the previous day, he said.

One death was also reported on Tuesday, which raised the fatality toll in Thane to 11,939.

The count of recoveries has reached 7,25,710, he added.

