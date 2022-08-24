New Delhi, August 24: Centre has sent an advisory to states on HFMD (Hand Foot & Mouth Disease), commonly known as Tomato Flu, stating that it's a self-limiting illness targeting mostly young children aged 1-10 years and immune-compromised adults and no specific drug exists to treat it.

The advisory further mentioned that although the Tomato Flu virus shows symptoms similar to other viral infections (fever, fatigue, body aches & rashes on the skin); the virus is not at all related to SARS-CoV-2, monkeypox, dengue, and/or chikungunya. Tomato Flu Detected in Kerala; Know About Causes, Symptoms, Prevention And Treatment Of Viral Fever.

The best prevention is the maintenance of proper hygiene & sanitization of the surrounding. Isolation should be followed for 5-7 days from the onset of any symptom to prevent the spread of infection to other children or adults.

Tomato Flu was first identified in Kollam, Kerala on May 6, 2022. As of July 26, over 82 children younger than 5 yrs with the infection have been reported by local govt hospitals. Additionally, 26 children (aged 1-9yrs) were reported as having the disease in Odisha by RMRC Bhubaneswar.

This endemic viral illness triggered an alert in the neighbouring states of Tamil Nadu and Karnataka. Additionally, 26 children (aged 1-9 years) have been reported as having the disease in Odisha by the Regional Medical Research Centre in Bhubaneswar. To date, apart from Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Haryana and Odisha, no other regions in India have reported the disease in their State/UT by the virus.

Tomato Flu is a viral disease. The name "Tomato Flu" comes from the main symptom of this disease, the tomato-shaped blisters on several body parts.

The blisters start as red-coloured small blisters and resemble tomatoes when they enlarge. Primary symptoms observed in children with Tomato Flu are similar to those of other viral infections, which include fever, rashes and pain in joints. Rashes on the skin can also lead to skin irritation. As with other viral infections, symptoms also include, fatigue, nausea, vomiting, diarrhoea, fever, dehydration, swelling of joints, body aches, and common influenza-like symptoms, the Union Health Ministry said.

HFMD is characterized by fever, sores in the mouth, and a skin rash. It begins with mild fever, poor appetite, malaise, and often a sore throat. One or two days after the fever begins, small red spots appear which changes to blister and then to ulcers. The sores are usually located on the tongue, gums, inside of the cheeks, palms and soles.