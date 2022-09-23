Thane, Sep 23 (PTI) Thane district of Maharashtra has reported 64 new coronavirus positive cases, which took its overall infection tally to 7,44,674, a health official said on Friday.

Also Read | UP Honour Killing: Parents Get Death Sentence for Ending Life of Daughter and Her Boyfriend in Badaun.

These cases were reported on Thursday, and there are now 531 active cases in the district, he said.

Also Read | Center Proposes Draft Bill To Bring WhatsApp, Zoom & Google Duo Under Telecom Licence.

As one patient succumbed to the infection during the day, Thane's death toll rose to 11,961, while the recovery count reached, 7,32,872, the official added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)