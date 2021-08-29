Thane, Aug 29 (PTI) With the addition of 240 coronavirus positive cases, the infection count in Thane district of Maharashtra mounted to 5,50,817, an official said on Sunday .

Also Read | 'TMC Leaders Have Talibani Mindset, Always Talk of Dying and Killing', Says BJP MP Raju Bista.

These new cases were reported on Saturday, he said.

Also Read | Talks About Constitution, Secularism Only Till Hindus in Majority, Says Gujarat Deputy CM Nitin Patel.

With three more patients succumbing to the viral infection, the death toll in the Thane district rose to 11,279. The mortality rate is 2.04 per cent, he added.

In neighboring Palghar district, the COVID-19 case count has gone up to 1,34,437 while the death toll is 3,292, the official said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)