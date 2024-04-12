Thane, Apr 12 (PTI) The police in Maharashtra's Thane city have registered a case after a woman alleged that she lost nearly Rs 5 lakh in an electricity bill scam, an official said on Friday.

In her complaint, the 52-year-old housewife from the Khopat area said she received a call on March 19 from a man who claimed to be from her electricity distribution company.

The caller told the woman that there was some outstanding amount on her power bill.

Under the pretext of helping the woman, the man asked her to click on a link, which he had shared through WhatsApp, and stole Rs 4.95 lakh from her bank account, the official said.

The Naupada police on Thursday registered a case on the woman's complaint, said the official.

The police did not disclose why the woman reported the crime late.

