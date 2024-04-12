Mumbai, April 12: In a shocking incident, a 68-year-old businessman from Powai was defrauded of Rs 80,000 in an artificial intelligence voice cloning scam. The victim, identified as KT Vinod, received a call from individuals posing as officials from the Indian Embassy in Dubai, who falsely claimed that his son had been arrested and was facing life imprisonment.

The Times of India report said the Kanjurmarg police registered the case after Vinod filed a complaint on Wednesday. According to the complaint, the scammers played a recording that mimicked his son's voice, pleading for bail money. Vinod, under the impression that his son was in dire straits, was coerced into transferring the funds immediately without verification. Online Fraud in Mumbai: Accountant Cheats Office of Rs One Crore, Loses It All in ‘Double Your Money’ Scheme; Probe Launched.

AI Voice Cloning Scam in Mumbai

The police officer from Kanjurmarg station reported that the fraudster instructed Vinod to use GPay for the transaction. Vinod realised the scam only after the call was abruptly disconnected following the transfer. A subsequent call to his son in Dubai confirmed that he was safe and had not been arrested.

The cybercrime unit is investigating the case and attempting to trace the bank details to locate the perpetrator. This incident has raised concerns about the increasing sophistication of cyber scams and the use of technology like voice cloning in committing fraud. Online Fraud in Mumbai: Man Poses as Police Inspector, Dupes College Professor of Rs 1 Lakh After Claiming Her Son Was Detained.

On Friday, April 11, Mumbai police managed to recover Rs 82.55 lakh that a prominent south Mumbai-based international school lost in a 'man in the middle' online attack. A 'man in the middle' (MITM) attack is in which the attacker secretly intercepts and relays messages between two parties who believe they are communicating.

"The online fraud took place between February 23 and March 16 when the school started the process to procure material to build a cafeteria. The school gave the contract to a UAE-based firm, which sent its bank details as part of the deal," the cyber cell official said.

