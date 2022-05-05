Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], May 5 (ANI): The workers of Thanthai Periyar Dravidar Kazhagam (TPDK) on Thursday staged a protest at Chennai Central railway station.

The protest took place against the Central govt for conducting exams for posts in Southern railways in North India instead of conducting them in Tamil Nadu and several protesters were detained by the police.

"RRB is conducting NTPC CBT-2 on 9th &10th May. It's not correct to say that Tamil Nadu candidates are being sent to J&K or any other northern states. State candidates have been accommodated in the state & neighbouring states like Kerala, Karnataka Andhra Pradesh," said B Guganesan, CPRO, Southern Railway, Chennai. (ANI)

