Dehradun, Nov 24 (PTI) Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Sunday announced that the film 'The Sabarmati Report' will be exempted from entertainment tax across the state.

Uttarakhand is the seventh BJP-ruled state to have made the film tax-free after Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, and Gujarat.

The film, directed by Dheeraj Saran, is based on the 2002 Godhra riots and was released in cinemas on November 15. It stars Vikrant Massey, Raashii Khanna and Ridhi Dogra in pivotal roles.

Dhami, after watching the film said, "59 Ram devotees who boarded from Ayodhya were travelling in the Sabarmati Express train and it was set on fire at Godhra station, due to which they died untimely. There was less investigation and more politics in the matter. The truth did not come out."

He praised the film producer Ekta Kapoor and the entire team for bringing out the truth and said that back then the "urban naxal media propagated the incident as a lie". He appealed to everyone to watch the film.

