Kochi (Kerala) [India], January 6 (ANI): Kerala Film Chamber and Commerce (KFCC) president Vijayakumar on Wednesday said that movie theatres in Kerala will not open until a decision is made on the exemption of entertainment tax and withdrawing 50 per cent audience limit.

"Theaters will not reopen in Kerala without giving due consideration to the demands we have raised to the state govt. We can't open theatres until a decision is made on the exemption of entertainment tax and withdrawing 50 per cent audience limit," Vijayakumar said in the press meet.

"Kerala should be given the same consideration as other states giving for cinema. Admission of 50 per cent people to theatres is very low. The decision was taken jointly at a meeting convened by the Film Chamber," he added.

Vijayakumar further informed that KFCC informed the Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan that theatres cannot be opened without withdrawing the entertainment tax.

"We have informed the Chief Minister many times that theatres cannot be opened without withdrawing the entertainment tax. The non-opening of theatres is not a protest against the government," KFCC president said.

Earlier, the state government had given nod to open theatres from January 5. (ANI)

