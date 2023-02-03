New Delhi [India], February 3 (ANI): With the arrest of 3 people and recovery of 12 expensive mobile phones, the team of Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport police station has busted a racket and succeeded in solving three cases of theft.

The e-FIRs were registered by the complainant Jaswant Singh.

In his complaint, he alleged that a total of 17 Mobile phones were stolen from his consignments which were bound for export to Dubai.

The phones were stolen by pilfering the consignments on the way from their warehouse situated at Rangpuri to Cargo Area, IGI Airport, New Delhi.

Cases were registered and the investigation was taken up. In order to bust the whole nexus, recover the stolen articles, and arrest the accused person, a police team was constituted.

The stolen mobile phones were put on regular surveillance and were continuously monitored. After a few days, a few of the mobile phones became active in Bareilly and the surrounding area and were traced. It was revealed that mobile phones were sold to different customers by one local operative of Bareilly namely Sher Singh.

Police conducted raids in Bareilly and apprehended Sher Singh of Uttar Pradesh's Bareilly. Police interrogated and arrested him. Upon interrogation, he disclosed that he had purchased 17 brand new Samsung Galaxy mobile phones at throw-away prices from Arun Kumar and Pawan who are residents of New Delhi.

He further disclosed that both of them used to purchase the stolen mobile phones from two drivers working at Anand Cargo Company. He revealed their names as Manish Kumar and Satender Yadav.

Further, during checking, five high-end mobile phones were recovered from the possession of Sher Singh from Bareilly.

On the revelation of cargo drivers' names by Bareilly's Sher Singh, Driver Manish Kumar and Satender Yadav were apprehended and arrested.

During interrogation, Manish and Satendar disclosed that they were working as drivers at Anand cargo Company since 2020.

Both of them revealed during the interrogation that they wanted to earn quick money, hence they came in contact with two persons namely Arun Kumar and Pawan Kumar who were living near their office.

They all came in contact and started operating as a gang wherein Manish and Satender stole articles from the consignment and further Arun and Pawan sold them off in the open market.

Manish Kumar and Satender Kumar were the custodial of the consignments of Anand Cargo Company as they were assigned the duty of delivering the consignment from the warehouse to the Cargo area in the airport.

They used to stop the vehicle at a predetermined place and all four of them used to steal the consignment having valuable items/mobile phones and used to seal back the pilfered consignment.

Arun Kumar and Pawan Kumar used to further sell off the stolen mobile phones in Uttar Pradesh and other neighbouring states. During the search of the accused persons, one mobile each was recovered from Manish Kumar and Satender Yadav which they were using for their personal use.

The accused Pawan Kumar and Arun Kumar are absconding from their residences. Efforts are being made to trace the remaining accused person and other beneficiaries and purchasers of the stolen goods.

So far, police have made 3 arrests. 12 Mobiles were recovered from them.

Sher Singh of Bareilly was working in Delhi at a private job. He was working as a middleman of stolen goods in Bareilly. He used to purchase stolen mobile phones at throwaway prices from Arun Kumar and Pawan and use to further sell the phones to tentative customers in Bareilly UP and surrounding areas.

The second and third arrested, Manish Kumar and Satender Yadav were working as drivers at Anand Logistic Company.

Arun and Pawan who used to steal the items from the packages are yet to be arrested.

Efforts to apprehend them are underway. (ANI)

