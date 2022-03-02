Hyderabad, March 2 (PTI) Slamming the central government for "ignoring" and not "supporting" Telangana in allotting projects, state IT and Industries Minister K T Rama Rao on Wednesday alleged that there was policy paralysis in Delhi.

The Minister said the Centre should back up its ideas and slogans with reforms and solid policies as he stressed the need for India to think on scale to compete with China, while maintaining that growth in the country is happening by default.

Addressing the CII Telangana State Annual Meeting 2021-22 and Telangana Leadership Summit here, Rama Rao said Telangana is the most successful startup in 75 years of independent India.

The per capita income of Telangana has witnessed growth of 125 per cent from Rs 1.24 lakh to Rs 2.78 lakh now while the GSDP grew by 130 per cent from Rs 4.9 lakh crore to Rs 11.4 lakh now since formation of the state in June 2014, he pointed out and said it shows how Telangana has been able to do exceedingly well in terms of all indicators.

Rama Rao, who is also referred to as KTR, noted that Telangana is the fourth largest GDP contributor in the country with 5 per cent contribution to GDP of India with 2.5 per cent of country's population residing in the state.

"That's goes to show that why I call Telangana the most successful start up of independent India. We focused on innovation, infrastructure development and inclusive growth."

“Today I proudly say, my state is doing well. But I also feel as an Indian, I feel sad when I look at Uttar Pradesh. They are lagging behind. They are 22 crore people in Uttar Pradesh and what is their contribution to GDP? 15 percent. We are four crore and we contribute 5 percent. Why? because of our strategic inability to come out with innovations, our strategic inability to actually rethink our own selves,” Rama Rao said.

He said the Government of India will think since he is not politically aligned with them, "I am criticising them".

"The CII should ask the Government of India. Why is it that when we manufacture it in India its more expensive and when we import its cheaper. What is this logic. On one side you talk about "Atmanirbhar Bharat" and on the other side our policies are so flawed that even if you want to manufacture in the country its more expensive and uncompetitive cost-wise. How will you survive in this environment?” he further asked.

Rama Rao said it is good to have ideas and slogans like 'Make in India'. However, we need to back it up with reforms and policy.

"... We need to actually have a solid policy backup, saying, yes, 'Make in India', don't just assemble in India. If you 'Make in India' you are competing with large manufacturing countries like China. When will that happen how will that happen unless you think on scale. I have been requesting the Government of India, If you want to compete with China, you need to think on scale," he said.

Today, Telangana is conceptualising a pharma city which is in about 14,000 acres and has already setup India's largest textile park in Warangal in about 1,250 acres.

"We have been asking the Government of India to support us. First there is policy paralysis in Delhi. They don't listen. Growth is coming but that is happening by default. Every state is trying. Investments are coming but not at the level which they are needed. The pace at which the policy has to be made is not happening”, he said.

Referring to the Defence Industrial Production Corridor, the Minister said the Centre chose Bundelkhand despite the existing eco-system, between Hyderabad and Bengaluru, both having large number of defence PSUs.

Rama Rao said he wants Uttar Pradesh to grow, and sought to know whether it will be able to attract Lockheed Martin or invite some of the large aerospace companies.

Alluding to the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine, Rama Rao questioned, "What happens if something similar happens in India. Are we ready--Defense wise. What is our position on making our own missiles, our own defence systems and ammunition?"

“If you really want India to grow, support the current eco system, support the states which are doing well. I am all for supporting UP, Bihar, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan. I have nothing against them. I want them to grow. But our policy making has to be in sync with our strengths," he said.

"We cannot say, because Uttar Pradesh has 80 Lok Sabha seats and we will set up there (Corridor) only and that Telangana has 17 (Lok Sabha seats), so we won't do it here and that Uttar Pradesh has Yogi ji (Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath) and he is 'upyogi' to Government of India and hence will set up there...And KCR (Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao) is in Telangana and he isn't useful to us so we won't set up here," Rama Rao said.

Telangana is also part of India and Telangana is not in any other country, he said asserting that this was not about one instance (corridor) and there were many such instances.

According to Rama Rao, the 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat package', the 20 lakh crore economic stimulus has been a huge "disappointment".

He alleged it has not worked and not helped MSMEs as lakhs of MSMEs have shut shop in the last couple of years.

"Now is the time to introspect and come out with a realistic strategy."

Speaking at the event, Bharat Biotech chairman and managing director Krishna Ella said Indian farmers have done a tremendous job for the country's progress.

