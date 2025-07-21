New Delhi [India], July 21 (ANI): Rashtriya Loktantrik Party president and Lok Sabha MP Hanuman Beniwal on Sunday called for giving enough time to smaller political parties in the parliament to discuss important issues, after he attended the all-party meeting called by the government ahead of the commencement of the monsoon session.

The RLP president stated that he raised the issues of paper leaks, the rise of drug use, online gaming, and unemployment in the all-party meeting, and called for giving enough time to at least one or two members of political parties to raise issues in the House as well.

"In the all-party meeting, we spoke about giving ample time to 1-2 member parties to speak on important issues. They do not give enough time to small parties," Beniwal told ANI. "The paper leak incidents that are happening across the country, This should be discussed in the House...The rise in drug menace, online gaming and unemployment - we have raised all important issues," he added.

Currently, Beniwal is the sole representative of his party in the Lok Sabha.

The Monsoon Session will run till August 21. The government is expected to table a packed legislative agenda, with multiple bills listed for discussion and passage.

Some of the key bills include -- Manipur Goods and Services Tax (Amendment) Bill of 2025, Taxation Laws (Amendment) Bill of 2025, Jan Vishwas (Amendment of Provisions) Bill 2025, the Indian Institutes of Management (Amendment) bill 2025, the Geoheritage Sites and Geo-relics (Preservation and Maintenance) bill 2025, the Mines and Mines (Development and Regulation) Amendment Bill 2025, the National Sports Governance Bill 2025 and the National Anti-Doping (Amendment) Bill 2025.

Also on the agenda are the Readjustment of Representation of Scheduled Tribes in Assembly Constituencies of the State of Goa Bill, 2024, the Merchant Shipping Bill, 2024, the Indian Ports Bill, 2025, and the Income Tax Bill, 2025.Prime Minister Narendra Modi will brief the media before the start of the Monsoon Session on Monday, according to an official statement. (ANI)

