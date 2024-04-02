Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], April 2 (ANI): West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose assured that things were coming under control after four people were killed in a devastating storm that struck Jalpaiguri on Sunday.

West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose said, "Things are coming under control. All the agencies who are supposed to take action are acting in unison. Whatever support by way of reinforcement is required by the National Disaster Management Authority will be provided. Talks have taken place. This is a demonstration of cooperative governance, not parallel governance. All those who are concerned about are in the field, working together."

He stated that the relief work provided would be able to bring succour to the people who are suffering there.

Earlier, at least four people were killed and over 100 others were injured on Sunday after a heavy storm wreaked havoc in West Bengal's Jalpaiguri district, officials said.

According to officials, gusty winds brought down trees and damaged houses in several parts of the district and neighbouring areas.

"The seasonal storm, accompanied by a hailstorm, uprooted trees and damaged houses in several parts of West Bengal's Jalpaiguri," SP Khandbahale Umesh Ganpat told the media.

Governor Bose promised support to the victims, stating that Bengal is ready for all possible help.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said that personnel of the civil administration, police, and disaster management have been deployed for relief work. Additionally, quick response teams (QRTs) were pressed into service while the affected people were shifted to safer places, the Chief Minister added. (ANI)

