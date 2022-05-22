Siliguri (West-Bengal) [India], May 22 (ANI): Indo-Bangladesh train service, the "Mitali Express", is scheduled to begin its journey from West Bengal's New Jalpaiguri station in India to Dhaka in Bangladesh, from June 1 onwards.

This is the third Indo-Bangladesh train service.

The train will cover the distance of 513 kilometers between New Jalpaiguri and Dhaka (Dhaka Cantonment station) in nine hours.

As of now, it will run with four air-conditioned cabin coaches, and four air-conditioned chair cars and would be hauled by a diesel locomotive.

During a two-day visit to Coochbehar and NJP station, Minister of State for Railways Darshana Jardosh said that the customs, and immigration services will be in place for the International train journey.

While talking to ANI, the Minister said that along with the bilateral ties, the Mitali Express will help flourish tourism.

Jardosh further said there will be a hospital, shopping complexes, and low budget hotels to facilitate the around the station in the coming days. (ANI)

