Thiruvananthapuram, Jan 13 (PTI) A recent mega 'Thiruvathirakali', a traditional group dance performed by women, organised here in connection with the ruling CPI(M)'s upcoming district conference, has drawn widespread criticism from various quarters as it allegedly flouted COVID protocols and guidelines issued by the party-led government.

Police on Thursday said a case was registered against over 550 people, who took part in the programme, under the Kerala Epidemic Diseases Act.

As per the latest government guidelines, the number of participants in an outside event should not exceed 150.

The incident also landed the Marxist party in a soup as the critics pointed out that the event, organised by the district leadership, was held at a time when the party was mourning the death of an activist of its students wing SFI, who was allegedly stabbed to death by the Youth Congress workers at the government engineering college in Idukki.

Over 550 women, clad in traditional saree, took part in the mega dance programme held at a private school ground at Parassala in the border of the district days ago.

Several prominent party leaders including politburo member M A Baby witnessed the event, organised to mark the district party conference to be held here on January 14 and 15.

Not just the programme, but even the song, rendered during the programme eulogising Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, also brought embarrassment to the ruling party as netizens flooded social media platforms with its parody songs.

Opposition leaders including KPCC chief K Sudhakaran questioned the sincerity of the Marxist party for holding the mega dance when the SFI activist's funeral procession was held.

As the programme triggered controversy, several Left leaders including party state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan and education minister V Sivankutty came out criticising it.

