Patna (Bihar) [India], October 12 (ANI): Independent MP from Purnea, Pappu Yadav, on Sunday underscored the importance of the Mahagathbandhan (Grand Alliance) and described the Bihar Assembly polls as a contest between "destruction" and "development".

He further said that the INDIA bloc during their campaigning will draw heavily from the strength of Rahul Gandhi, who is the leader of the opposition in the Lok Sabha, referring to the Voter Adhikar Yatra of the Congress MP.

Speaking to reporters, Pappu Yadav said, "Congress leader Rahul Gandhi lives according to the honour of his party and its workers. The principle of alliance is paramount, whether it is a small party or a large one. The alliance is important, the people of Bihar are important, and the victory of the INDIA alliance is important; seats are not important. This election is based on destruction versus development... This election will be fought on the strength of Rahul Gandhi's love, development, and struggle."

Pappu Yadav alleged that the government is slowly becoming disconnected from the day-to-day issues of the common man and cautioned against making such mistakes.

"Now parties are becoming 'technical.' The government is less connected to the ground. We need to avoid such things and respect the party workers," he said.

Earlier, Congress leader Pawan Khera said that the announcement of further seat sharing will be made following a meeting, as the two-phased Bihar assembly elections for all 243 constituencies will be held on November 6 and November 11.

He further said that the INDIA bloc will jointly contest the elections in the State.

On seat sharing in Mahagathbandhan, Khera told reporters, "... A meeting will happen, and only then will the announcement of further seat sharing be made... We are all contesting the election together."

Meanwhile, Congress leader Akhilesh Prasad Singh informed that the process of seat-sharing is also reaching the final stage.

He confirmed that the announcement will be made in the upcoming days. The Congress leader said, "The seat allocation is almost done, but at the last moment, some difficulties arise in all parties, these are there in the NDA as well and here too. Everything will be announced in 1-2 days."

Counting of votes will take place on November 14.

This upcoming electoral contest will be between the NDA, led by the BJP, and Janata Dal (United) (JD(U)), and the INDIA bloc, led by Tejashwi Yadav of the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD). (ANI)

