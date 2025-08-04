Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], August 4 (ANI): West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday criticised the Damodar Valley Corporation (DVC) for its handling of water discharge, alleging that it has caused severe flooding in South Bengal.

According to Banerjee, the DVC's water release has increased 30-fold compared to 2023, with a staggering 11-fold increase compared to 2024.

The data revealed a stark contrast: Outflow in June & July 2024: 4,535 lakh cubic meters and Outflow in June & July 2025: 50,287 lakh cubic meters.

Banerjee described the situation as a "man-made catastrophe" and accused the central agency of targeting Bengal.

In a post on X, CM Mamata Banerjee shared, "DVC's flood mismanagement record this year has surpassed its own dismal accounts of previous years. DVC has failed Bengal this year to an unprecedented degree. Clearly, the centrally administered agency is becoming more and more anti-Bengal, in keeping with the ecosystem that the central establishment is trying to generate all over India today."

"A staggering 11-fold increase in DVC's water discharge in 2025, compared to 2024, has shaken us. It is 30 times higher than 2023!! There is a systematic attempt to trigger more and more flood-like situations across South Bengal. This is not a natural disaster. It's a man-made catastrophe, more and more," she said.

She expressed deep concern over the massive destruction caused by the sudden and unprecedented water release, including crop destruction, embankment breaches, road damage and mass evacuation. Thousands of people have been forced to evacuate their homes.

"Outflow from DVC during June & July, 2024: 4,535 lakh cubic meters. Outflow from DVC during June & July, 2025: 50,287 lakh cubic meters. This massive, sudden, unprecedentedly high release during peak monsoon this year has devastated our districts, destroying huge crops, breaching a large number of embankments, damaging numerous roads, and forcing thousands to evacuate," she said.

CM Mamata Banerjee said that the huge increase in water releases this year to flood Bengal is alarming.

"The huge increase in water releases this year to flood Bengal is deeply disturbing and shocking. I detect deep conspiracy in this! This must stop at once!," she added.

In response to the crisis, Banerjee has directed District Magistrates to identify low-lying areas, kutcha houses, and flood-prone pockets, and prepare for emergency evacuations; set up relief camps for essential supplies like food, tarpaulin, medicines, and drinking water; deployment of NDRF and SDRF teams to assist in evacuation and relief efforts and a campaign has been launched to warn people about the dangers of touching live wires.

The Chief Minister has criticised the central government for its alleged discrimination against Bengal, citing the withholding of flood relief funds and Ganga erosion funds. She has urged the Centre to take immediate action to mitigate the flood situation. (ANI)

