Chandigarh [India], August 4 (ANI): The India Meteorological Department (IMD), Meteorological Centre Chandigarh, has issued a weather alert predicting heavy to very heavy rainfall across Punjab, Haryana, and Chandigarh between August 4 and August 6, 2025.

In the last 24 hours, light to moderate rain occurred at a few places in Haryana and isolated areas in Punjab, while heavy rain was reported at isolated locations in Haryana.

According to the IMD, rainfall activity is expected to intensify over the next few days. Light to moderate showers are likely to occur at a few places on August 4, followed by a significant increase in rainfall activity over northern and eastern Punjab, northern, eastern, and southern Haryana, and Chandigarh from August 5 onwards.

Widespread light to moderate rainfall is expected on August 5 in Punjab, Haryana, and Chandigarh, and on August 6 in Haryana and Chandigarh. Isolated places in northern and eastern Punjab are likely to receive heavy rainfall (7 cm or more) between August 4 and 5. Similarly, isolated areas in northern, eastern, and southern Haryana, including Chandigarh, may also witness heavy rainfall from August 4 to 6.

Of particular concern is the forecast for very heavy rainfall (12 cm or more) on August 5 at isolated places in Yamunanagar, Karnal, Panipat, Sonipat, Jhajjar, Gurugram, Faridabad, Mewat, and Palwal districts and adjoining areas.

The IMD has warned of potential impacts such as waterlogging in low-lying areas, damage to standing or harvested crops kept in the open, disruptions in water and electricity supply, traffic congestion due to slippery roads and poor visibility, and a rise in water levels in seasonal rivers and drains. Weak or temporary structures may also be at risk.

Moreover, the department has also advised farmers to avoid irrigation and chemical spraying during this period, ensure proper drainage in fields, and store harvested crops in safe, covered areas. Residents are urged to avoid venturing into waterlogged zones, stay away from water bodies, and not take shelter under trees during thunderstorms. Safe driving practices and staying indoors during intense weather conditions are strongly recommended.

The IMD has also released a detailed district-wise forecast and has urged the public and local authorities to stay alert and take all necessary precautions. (ANI)

