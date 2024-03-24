Ayodhya (Uttar Pradesh) [India], March 24 (ANI): Ayodhya, the holy city of Uttar Pradesh, is witnessing a grand celebration of Holi this year, paying homage to Lord Ram. Acharya Satyendra Das, the chief priest of the Ram Janmabhoomi Temple, expressed profound joy, stating that as the devotees thronged after Lord Ram's pran pratishtha, similarly, this year's Holi will be wonderful in its own way.

"This year, Holi is being celebrated in a grand manner in reverence to Lord Ram. Just as Lord Ram took form in Ayodhya, this year, after the pran pratishtha ceremony, the way devotees flocked here for his darshan, creating a wonderful atmosphere, is truly remarkable. Just as the divine play of Lord Ram's devotees unfolded after his pran pratishtha, similarly, this year's Holi will be wonderful in its own way," Acharya Satyendra Das said.

Highlighting the traditional rituals, Das elaborated, "Gulal (coloured powder) will be applied, along with offerings of kachori, gujiya, puri, kherr (pudding), and other delicacies that will be presented to Lord Ram, and prasad will be distributed."

Emphasising the unprecedented enthusiasm, Das attributed it to the pran pratishtha ceremony of Lord Ram.

"This enthusiasm is unprecedented for the very first time, all because of the pran pratishtha ceremony of Lord Ram," Acharya Satyendra Das said.

A festival celebrated with as much fervour in the country will be marked on March 25. The festival is preceded by a ritual of lighting bonfires called Holika Dahan, signifying the burning of the demon Holika.

Amidst the revelry, traditional sweets are shared, fostering a sense of amity and togetherness among the people, with revellers exuding the spirit of joy and love. (ANI)

