Kolkata, May 27 (PTI) Notwithstanding the ongoing exodus from the saffron party, senior BJP MP Locket Chatterjee on Friday claimed it will win at least 25 Lok Sabha seats in West Bengal in the 2024 parliamentary polls.

Chatterjee also said the party's support base among the masses is still intact.

“Those who are leaving the party are opportunists. We are confident of winning at least 25 seats in the state in the next Lok Sabha polls,” she told reporters.

Her comments came days after BJP state vice-president and MP Arjun Singh returned to the TMC, called it his “homecoming”. He is the second MP after Babul Supriyo to switch over to the TMC after the assembly polls. Five legislators, including BJP national vice-president Mukul Roy, also crossed over to the TMC following last year's assembly polls. The ruling Trinamool Congress mocked Chatterjee, asserting that the BJP would struggle to win even a single seat in the state. “We are well aware of the results in Locket Chatterjee's constituency in the last assembly polls. It seems she is eyeing the chair of the state president, and making such statements to please the leadership,” TMC state general secretary Kunal Ghosh said. The BJP had won 18 seats in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls in West Bengal.

However, since its defeat in the last assembly polls, when it bagged 77 seats in the state, the party has been facing an exodus in its rank and file.

