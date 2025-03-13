Gorakhpur (UP), Mar 13 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Cabinet minister and NISHAD Party chief Sanjay Nishad on Thursday said that those who have a problem with Holi colours should leave the country.

With Holi and Friday prayers during Ramzan falling on the same day this week, some political leaders in Uttar Pradesh and Bihar have made controversial remarks, suggesting Muslims should stay indoors till noon or cover themselves with tarpaulin when coming out of their homes to avoid any inconvenience during the Holi celebrations.

Also Read | Holi 2025 Greetings: PM Narendra Modi Extends Holi Wishes to People, Says 'Hope It Deepens the Colours of Unity'.

Speaking at a Holi Milan event in Gorakhpur on Thursday, Nishad hit out at opposition parties, claiming some of their leaders were trying to create divisions in society. He accused them of misleading people by linking religion with Holi celebrations.

"People embrace each other during Friday prayers and they do the same while celebrating Holi. Both are festivals of togetherness, yet some politicians don't want this unity. A certain section is being misled by poisoning their minds, and they, too, are citizens of this country. If they have issues with colours, they shouldn't just stay indoors...they should leave the country," he said.

Also Read | Muzaffarnagar Shocker: 25-Year-Old Woman Beaten to Death by Brother in Uttar Pradesh After Altercation While Performing Puja.

Nishad, the state fisheries minister, also emphasised that a particular section of society uses colours extensively, whether in clothing, home decor or businesses.

"They colour fabrics, paint their houses, and wear vibrant clothes. If they truly had an issue with colours, how would they engage in these activities?" he asked. "Some claim that applying colours harms their faith, yet they wear colourful clothes without hesitation. The biggest traders of colours belong to this very community."

While extending Holi greetings to Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav and other opposition leaders, Nishad remarked that even the Opposition wants prosperity and happiness for the country.

"Holi is a festival of joy. The Opposition plays the role of a guide -- it highlights shortcomings, and we address them in the people's interest. This is the NDA way," he added.

Highlighting India's cultural heritage, Nishad stated that festivals are meant to spread happiness and unity. He also praised the contributions of the Nishad community in India's religious and cultural milestones.

"It took Lord Ram 14 years to return from exile, and after 14 years, we have transformed jungles into temples. The grand Ram temple in Ayodhya has a 56-foot idol, unveiled by PM Narendra Modi. The magnificent Kumbh Mela is also a testament to the contribution of the Nishad community and the sons of the Ganga," he said.

With Holi and Friday prayers coinciding this year, the Uttar Pradesh administration has ramped up security, deploying a significant police force in sensitive areas to maintain law and order.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)