New Delhi [India], May 18 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi on Sunday criticised the Congress party's stance on the government's decision to send a delegation of MPs abroad, saying that the opposition's approach reflects a lack of national unity.

The BJP spokesperson also criticised the

Speaking to ANI on Sunday, Trivedi said that while Pakistan is united, many leaders in India are raising questions, "Pakistan is in a stronger position than us. Why is that? No one in Pakistan is questioning the leaders of the ruling party and the opposition. Many leaders in India are raising questions." he said.

Trivedi also pointed out that statements made by Indian leaders, including Chief Ministers and former Chief Ministers, are being used against India in Pakistan. "No one in Pakistan is being quoted in the Indian media. The big leaders of India, the Chief Ministers and the ex-Chief Ministers, are being quoted. No one in Pakistan has any power that we can use against Pakistan in our dossier. And the statement of the big leaders of India and Pakistan is being used against us in the dossier." he said.

Speaking on the Tiranga Yatra, Trivedi said," They were also opposing the Tiranga Yatra. Those who saw truth and tolerance in the Yatras for Hamas and Hezbollah. They see politics in the Tiranga Yatra conducted in honour of the valour of the Indian armed forces."

In a significant nationwide outreach effort, 'Tiranga Yatras' are being held in various parts of the country to honour the courage and sacrifice of Indian armed forces following the successful 'Operation Sindoor' in response to horrific Pahalgam terror attack. The 11-day-long campaign, which was launched by BJP on May 13 aims to instill a sense of national pride and unity among citizens, across communities and regions, emphasizing a message of patriotism, national solidarity, and respect for the Tricolour.

The BJP spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi emphasised the need for national unity, citing late General Bipin Rawat's statement that India is facing a "2.5-front war." "I think the country needs to be vigilant from all sides. This is the time. I believe everyone should stand together and move forward above party politics." Trivedi said.

Trivedi also spoke on Congress leader Shashi Tharoor, who is part of one of the delegations, highlighting that Tharoor's involvement reflects the mistrust and politics within the Congress party. "There is so much mistrust and politics in Congress that, along with the government of India and the army of India, they also mistrust the people of their own party. So there is no cure for this delusion," he said.

Speaking on Congress leader Gaurav Gogoi over his alleged visit to Pakistan, Trivedi said, "Whatever explanation Gaurav Gogoi has to give on that subject, because Himanta Biswa Sarma ji insisted with great conviction and such a clear answer. It did not come from him (Gogoi)."

Lastly, the BJP spokesperson saying that the government's decision to send a delegation of MPs abroad is a step in the right direction. "We have not seen who is opposing. We have said that the whole of India should be represented. It should be seen that the whole of India is moving forward in unison," he said.

Earlier, the Congress party had accused the government of playing "cheap political games" on a serious national issue on Sunday after one of the four Congress MPs/leaders suggested by the party was included in the delegations being sent abroad to explain India's stance on terrorism from Pakistan.

In a post on X, Congress party wrote, "On May 16th morning, the Modi Govt asked for 4 names of Congress MPs/leaders to represent the INC in the delegations being sent abroad to explain India's stance on terrorism from Pakistan. These 4 names were conveyed in writing by the LoP Lok Sabha to the Minister of Parliamentary Affairs by 12 noon on May 16th itself. Very late tonight (May 17th) the full list of members of all delegations has been officially released. Most regrettably, only 1 of the 4 names suggested by the INC leadership has been included."

Jairam Ramesh had also criticised the government earlier for not accepting all the names suggested by the party, calling it "dishonest on the government's part."

Tharoor is set to lead an eight-member delegation which will go to United States, Panama, Guyana, Brazil, and Colombia. BJP's Shashank Mani Tripathi, Bhubaneswar Kalita, and Tejasvi Surya, along with LJP (Ram Vilas)'s Shambhavi Choudhary, TDP's GM Harish Balayogi, Shiv Sena's Milind Deora, JMM's Sarfaraz Ahmad, along with former Ambassador to US, Taranjit Singh Sandhu are part of the delegation.

The all-party delegation is India's diplomatic effort to expose Pakistan's support for terrorism at the global stage and brief other countries about Operation Sindoor, which targeted terror infrastructure deep inside Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir. The operation eliminated over 100 terrorists linked to Jaish-e-Mohammed, Lashkar-e-Taiba, and Hizbul Mujahideen.

Following the strikes, Pakistan retaliated with cross-border shelling and attempted drone attacks. In response, India launched coordinated airstrikes that damaged key military infrastructure across 11 Pakistani airbases. On May 10, both sides announced an understanding on cessation of hostilities. (ANI)

