Pune, Sep 9 (PTI) Thousands of people lined the streets of Pune, Maharashtra's second largest city, to see immersion processions of the five 'manache' (eminent and revered) Ganpati idols and those from other prominent mandals (organising committees) on the occasion of Anant Chaturdashi on Friday.

These five 'manache' Ganpati idols are from Kasba, Tambdi Jogeshwari, Guruji Talim, Tukshibaug and Kesariwada, all of which were immersed with great fanfare by 8 pm after being taken through Laxmi Road, local officials said.

Elaborate security arrangements were in place for the immersion of other Ganpati idols, mainly the ones from the Shrimant Dagadushet Ganesh Mandal, the Bhau Rangari Mandal and Akhil Mandai Ganesh Mandal.

The immersion process of these idols is expected to be completed only by Saturday morning, officials added.

The festival this year was celebrated with traditional fervour amid massive crowds as all COVID-19 pandemic norms had been withdrawn. The celebrations in 2020 and 2021 were muted due to social distancing norms, crowd control and other COVID-appropriate behaviour.

Earlier in the day, Shiv Sena leader and former state minister Aditya Thackeray offered prayers at the Dagadusheth temple and also took part in the procession of Kasba Ganapati idol.

State minister and BJP leader Chandrakant Patil also took part in the procession and both leaders were seen carrying the palanquin of the first revered Ganapati.

Pune police commissioner Amitabh Gupta had earlier said CCTVs had been installed at several spots in the city to monitor, while traffic restrictions and diversions were enforced on most streets.

He had said nearly 3,000 registered Ganesh pandals will conduct immersions through the day.

