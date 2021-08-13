New Delhi [India], August 13 (ANI): Three persons accused of dealing in arms illegally were arrested by the Delhi Police in Alipur on Thursday.

The accused have been identified as Shahrukh (22), Devesh (22) and Tarun (23).

As per the police, Shahrukh and Tarun were also involved in a case each under the Arms Act in the past.

The arrest took place after the police acted on secret information about a huge supply of arms and ammunition in the area. The police laid a trap in Alipur Police Station area and three accused were apprehended, said police.

The police recovered one sophisticated pistol, seven country-made pistols, 18 live cartridges and a motorcycle .

An FIR has been registered at the Alipur Police Station. Further interrogation and investigation are going on. (ANI)

