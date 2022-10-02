New Delhi [India], October 2 (ANI): Locals have been protesting and demanding a probe into the murder of a 25-year-old man in the Sunder Nagri area of North East Delhi on Saturday evening.

Delhi Police received a PCR call at around 7:40 pm on Saturday regarding a man being stabbed by 2-3 men in Sunder Nagri under Nand Nagri police station. Following this, the victim identified as Manish was shifted to the hospital where he was declared brought dead. His body was taken from the mortuary to the cremation ground and his last rites were performed this morning.

Also Read | Death Threat To Eknath Shinde: Threats to Maharashtra CM From Unknown Caller, Security Tightened at Official Residence ‘Varsha’.

The police were quick to arrest the three accused in the murder case on Sunday morning. The accused have been sent to two days of judicial custody.

The three accused have been identified as Aalam, Bilal, and Faizan, police said.

Also Read | Haryana Shocker: House Help Dies of Electrocution in Gurugram, Sister Alleges Murder; 3 Booked.

Manish's mother told ANI, "About a year ago, two boys had snatched a mobile from Manish and attacked him with a knife. Ever since a case has been going on the court and the accused have been pressurising them to withdraw the case. We did not withdraw the case and yesterday, when Manish was passing through the street, three members of the accused's family stabbed him several times with a knife, leading to his death."

DCP North East, Sanjay Sain said, "Three accused have been arrested. There is no communal angle in this. It has happened due to personal enmity. The case will be investigated thoroughly and strict action will be taken. I appeal to people to help Delhi Police in maintaining law and order".

Meanwhile, Local MLA and Minister in Delhi Government Rajendra Pal Gautam also reached Sunder Nagri, expressed grief over this incident, and said in a conversation with ANI that Manish's family would be given financial help from Delhi Government.

"Sunder Nagri area has a lot of criminal elements and incidents like snatching and beatings keep happening here. I had met the LG about this, but despite this, the situation in the area remains the same," he told ANI.

Vishva Hindu Parishad's provincial minister Surendra Gupta reached Sunder Nagri and talked to the victim's family. Apart from legal help, Manish's family will be supported in every way possible", he added. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)