Sambhal (UP), Apr 27 (PTI) Three people were arrested in Sambhal on Sunday for allegedly threatening officials by making phone calls in the name of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and writing letters to senior officials using the chief minister's fake seal.

Superintendent of Police Krishan Kumar told reporters that Sambhal Kotwali Police arrested three members of a gang identified as Nagendra, Sudhir and Raju.

Also Read | India and France to Sign INR 63,000 Crore Deal for 26 Rafale-M Fighter Jets for Indian Navy on April 28, Says Ministry of Defence.

He said that the gang members used to threaten officials by making fake calls in the name of the chief minister and would send applications to senior officials of the state by putting a fake seal of the chief minister's office.

They also used to call people posing as officials of Gorakshapeeth Math, the SP said.

Also Read | JNUSU Election Results 2025: ABVP Claims Win on 24 Out of 44 Councillor Seats, Official Results Awaited.

He said that investigation has revealed that this gang allegedly tried to intimidate 33 officials of the state's revenue department and 36 police officials by calling them to get their work done.

It is being investigated how many officers and other people were targeted by the gang, the SP said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)