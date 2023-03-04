Faridabad, Mar 4 (PTI) Three men were arrested on Saturday for allegedly killing a dairy operator here after he intervened in a fight between two groups, police said.

Two people were also critically injured in the incident that took place in Chawla Colony here on Friday evening, they said.

According to a complaint filed by the deceased's son, Hrithik, a resident of Subhash Colony, he and his father Subhash were travelling on a motorcycle and when they reached near the Kali temple, they saw four men beating their neighbours Raja and Vaibhav.

When Subhash intervened in the fight, the four accused attacked him besides Raja and Vaibhav with a knife. The accused managed to flee the spot, the police said.

All the injured were admitted to the Ballabhgarh government hospital in critical condition. Due to their critical condition, all three were referred to Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi, where Subhash died, they said.

Based on the complaint, an FIR was registered at City Ballabgarh police station on Saturday and three of the four accused were arrested, the police said.

The accused were identified as Naresh, a resident of Arya Nagar; Lokesh, a resident of Uncha village; and Prashant, a resident of Chawla Colony, they said.

"We are questioning the accused persons, who have confessed to the crime. They will be produced before a court," said Faridabad police spokesperson Sube Singh.

