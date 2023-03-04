Chennai, Mar 4 (PTI) A team of senior officials from Bihar held a detailed discussion with Chennai Collector S Amirtha Jothi on Saturday to obtain a first hand information on the alleged attack on migrant workers from Bihar.

The four-member team, comprising D Balamurugan, Secretary of Rural Development, P Kannan, IGP (CID), Shree Alok, Special Secretary, Labour Department and Santhosh Kumar, Superintendent of Police, drove straight to the Chennai Collectorate immediately upon their arrival here for an assessment.

They are expected to meet senior State officials before winding up their visit.

