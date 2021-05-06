Buldhana, May 5 (PTI) Three persons were arrested in Buldhana district of Maharashtra on Wednesday for trying to illegally sell Remdesivir and 10 vials of the anti-COVID-19 drug were seized from them, police said.

They were nabbed in Nandura town of the district after the local crime branch laid a trap following a tip-off, the police said in a release.

The police booked them under relevant sections of the IPC and other laws, the release said.

Remdesivir injections are in high demand across the country following a spike in coronavirus cases

